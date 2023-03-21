Theta Network Price Reaches $1.04 (THETA)

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Theta Network has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Theta Network has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $22.35 million worth of Theta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Network coin can now be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00003719 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Theta Network Coin Profile

Theta Network launched on November 23rd, 2017. Theta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Theta Network’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Network is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Network’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Network is a next-generation blockchain infrastructure for media and entertainment industries. It has a dual token system consisting of THETA and TFUEL. THETA is the governance token used for staking and protocol governance, while TFUEL is the operational token used for on-chain operations. The supply of THETA is fixed at 1 billion, while TFUEL’s supply increases annually at a fixed percentage. Theta 3.0 introduced new crypto-economics for TFUEL, including the concept of staking and burning to maximize its utility. Theta Network’s infrastructure enables existing media platforms to reduce costs and generate incremental revenues.”

