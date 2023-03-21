The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $79.24

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.24 and last traded at $78.95, with a volume of 21291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.44.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.78.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.92 and a beta of 1.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,874,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,747 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,260,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,660,000 after acquiring an additional 440,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,892,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,732,000 after buying an additional 88,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,658,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,178,000 after buying an additional 933,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3,007.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,578,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,549,000 after buying an additional 2,495,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.
The Descartes Systems Group, Inc provides on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.
