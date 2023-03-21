The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $79.24

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.24 and last traded at $78.95, with a volume of 21291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.78.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.54 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,874,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,747 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,260,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,660,000 after acquiring an additional 440,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,892,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,732,000 after buying an additional 88,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,658,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,178,000 after buying an additional 933,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3,007.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,578,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,549,000 after buying an additional 2,495,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc provides on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

Further Reading

