The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $19,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,826,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,439,610 and have sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SCHW traded up $3.24 on Tuesday, reaching $59.35. The company had a trading volume of 17,485,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,323,561. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $93.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.53.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

