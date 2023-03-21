The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises approximately 1.4% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 0.7% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 1.8% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in Boeing by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,498,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,396,172. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.98 and a 200-day moving average of $178.51. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.13.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.