The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Position Cut by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned 0.06% of Allstate worth $23,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 36.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.31.

Insider Activity

Allstate Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALL stock traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.67. 913,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,910. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.92%.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.