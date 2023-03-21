The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $7,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 36.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock traded up $2.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.92. The company had a trading volume of 395,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,375. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of -20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.77. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $144.46.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. TheStreet cut shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.31.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.