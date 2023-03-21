TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT) Senior Officer Sells C$115,853.18 in Stock

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michel Belec sold 5,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.80, for a total transaction of C$115,853.18.

TIXT traded down C$0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$27.80. 50,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26. TELUS International has a 12-month low of C$24.11 and a 12-month high of C$40.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.96. The company has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

