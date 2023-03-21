Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Mason & Associates Inc

Mason & Associates Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,666 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

TGT opened at $163.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.41 and a 200-day moving average of $160.72. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

