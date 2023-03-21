Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Acquired by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 363,202 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,332 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $13,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNV. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Stock Up 5.8 %

SNV stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 711,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.53. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $52.22.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $603.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.02 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 18.93%. Analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $84,421.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNV. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

Synovus Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.