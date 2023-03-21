Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $64.14

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.14 and last traded at $64.13, with a volume of 2879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SCMWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Swisscom from CHF 674 to CHF 702 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Swisscom from CHF 475 to CHF 500 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Swisscom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $601.00.

Swisscom Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $332.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.51.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

