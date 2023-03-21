Surrozen (SRZN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZNGet Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter.

Surrozen Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRZN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.90. 52,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,288. Surrozen has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31.

Institutional Trading of Surrozen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRZN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Surrozen by 10,427.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 523,162 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the 1st quarter worth $377,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York acquired a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the 4th quarter worth $419,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the 2nd quarter worth $744,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Surrozen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Surrozen Company Profile

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

