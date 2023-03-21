Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Shares Up 3.2%

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Rating) traded up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.65. 1,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
About Sumitomo Heavy Industries
Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy equipment and industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Machinery Components, Precision Machinery, Construction Machinery, Industrial Machinery, Ships, Environmental Facilities & Plants and Others. The Machinery Components segment manufactures power transmission and control equipment inverters.
