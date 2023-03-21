Substratum Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Substratum has a market capitalization of $138,951.18 and $26.52 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008561 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025250 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00031396 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00019197 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003485 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00201140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,052.39 or 0.99990284 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036351 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $43.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.