Substratum Price Hits $0.0004 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 25% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $139,172.20 and $67.10 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Substratum has traded down 41.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Substratum

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036351 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $43.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

