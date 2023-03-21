Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 216 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.90. 104,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,074. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.73 and a 52-week high of $264.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 83.36%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

