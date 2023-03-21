Strategy Asset Managers LLC Reduces Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for about 1.7% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.2 %

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

GD stock traded up $2.71 on Tuesday, reaching $222.62. 164,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,230. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $207.42 and a one year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.