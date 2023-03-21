Strategy Asset Managers LLC Makes New $2.48 Million Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,582 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $165.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.19.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.6 %

META stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.06. 10,861,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,350,691. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,364.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,364.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,342 shares of company stock valued at $12,285,012. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

