Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $619,000 Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the third quarter worth about $43,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kroger by 1,377.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Up 0.6 %

KR traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.62. 880,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,262,669. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.85.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $182,400.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,299 shares of company stock valued at $3,220,479. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.65.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

