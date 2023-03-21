Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.21. The company had a trading volume of 988,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,128,333. The company has a market capitalization of $66.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.47. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

