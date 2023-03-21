Strategy Asset Managers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABB. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in ABB during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in ABB during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ABB during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 62.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.

Shares of NYSE:ABB traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $33.20. 323,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.10. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

