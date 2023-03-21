StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 7,750 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.83 and a 200 day moving average of $105.25. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $110.72.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

