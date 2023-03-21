StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 18,863 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,863 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 292.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 17,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,698,000 after acquiring an additional 26,425,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,516,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,758,000 after acquiring an additional 645,740 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,286,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,823 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,788,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,482,000 after acquiring an additional 63,426 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,542,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,131,000 after acquiring an additional 191,207 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

BKLN opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.82. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $21.97.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

