StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $14.59 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.7% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $14,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after purchasing an additional 197,709 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $419,000.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $54.34.

