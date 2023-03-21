StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.46.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.60. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 107,791 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at $1,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

