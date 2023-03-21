StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AUY has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AUY opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average is $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,254,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,399,000 after purchasing an additional 531,800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 147.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 169,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 100,893 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 9.9% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 121,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 20.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 160,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 27,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.