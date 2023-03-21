StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.50.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

TravelCenters of America Price Performance

NASDAQ TA opened at $84.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.47. TravelCenters of America has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $85.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TravelCenters of America

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in TravelCenters of America by 2.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TravelCenters of America by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.