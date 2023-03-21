StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.50.
NASDAQ TA opened at $84.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.47. TravelCenters of America has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $85.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.36.
TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.
