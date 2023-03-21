StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Coupa Software from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Coupa Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $53.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.06.

Coupa Software Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of COUP opened at $80.97 on Friday. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $40.29 and a 12 month high of $130.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.18 and its 200-day moving average is $68.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62.

Insider Transactions at Coupa Software

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupa Software

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $634,535.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,929 shares in the company, valued at $20,349,230.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $634,535.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,929 shares in the company, valued at $20,349,230.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $134,231.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,062.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,486 shares of company stock worth $1,374,678. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 8.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

