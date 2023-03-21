StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CASI opened at $1.63 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $21.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

