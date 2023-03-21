Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Grab Call Options (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 11,069 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 49% compared to the average volume of 7,444 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRAB has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.60 to $4.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.92.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Stock Up 3.6 %

GRAB stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,587,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,158,346. Grab has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09.

Institutional Trading of Grab

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Grab had a negative return on equity of 23.71% and a negative net margin of 117.45%. The firm had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.39 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 311.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Grab will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 74,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Grab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 835,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Grab by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Grab by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Grab by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,028,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.