Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for March 21st (ADC, AE, AKBTY, APLUF, ATNX, AWI, CLMT, GDDY, GRFS, HSII)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, March 21st:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY)

was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Applus Services (OTCMKTS:APLUF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $77.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $91.00.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $88.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $100.00.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.50.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

