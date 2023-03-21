Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for March 21st (ADC, AE, AKBTY, APLUF, ATNX, AWI, CLMT, GDDY, GRFS, HSII)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, March 21st:
Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Applus Services (OTCMKTS:APLUF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $77.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $91.00.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $88.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $100.00.
Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Model N (NYSE:MODN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.50.
Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a sell rating.
Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.
Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating.
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.
