Stewardship Advisors LLC Sells 1,814 Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Stewardship Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. iShares USD Green Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.50% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BGRN. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 20,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

NASDAQ:BGRN traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $46.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,023. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.66. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.36 and a 52 week high of $50.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

