Stewardship Advisors LLC Has $9.48 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,279,821. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $50.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.25.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.