Stewardship Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Stewardship Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 9.8% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $24,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,810 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,066,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,547 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,631.7% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,683,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,948. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.21. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $81.01. The stock has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

