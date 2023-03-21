Stewardship Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND)

Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned 0.58% of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $690,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,262,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,272,000.

Get DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF alerts:

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DBND traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.36. 1,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,073. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.05. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.21 and a 52-week high of $49.65.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Company Profile

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.