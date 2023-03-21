Stem (NYSE:STEM) Trading 9.1% Higher

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.94. 1,745,648 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 4,373,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Stem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Stem from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Stem from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Stem from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

Stem Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Stem had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 34.18%. The firm had revenue of $155.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stem, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stem news, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $181,863.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,592.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stem news, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $181,863.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,592.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $34,508.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,331.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Stem by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 100,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 21,390 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Stem by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 101,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 64,300 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter worth $2,237,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Stem by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 583,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after buying an additional 382,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

