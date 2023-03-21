Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0280 on Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0280 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $111.27 million and approximately $18.17 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008588 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025330 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00031423 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001748 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00018933 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003570 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00203639 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,039.18 or 1.00211228 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,967,162,296 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,967,162,296.3304796 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02670889 USD and is down -3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $3,854,856.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.