Status (SNT) Price Hits $0.0267 on Major Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0267 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $106.01 million and $3.98 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Status has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00008544 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025445 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00031102 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00019447 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00197933 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,862.09 or 1.00032423 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,967,162,296 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,971,004,245.37048 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02764819 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $4,327,316.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.