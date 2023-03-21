Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Director Michael Aloysius Kennedy Sells 3,572 Shares

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) Director Michael Aloysius Kennedy sold 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.21, for a total value of C$207,942.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$116.43.

Stantec Price Performance

Shares of STN stock traded down C$1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$77.55. 315,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,428. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.09. The firm has a market cap of C$8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$73.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$67.69. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$53.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$83.53.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Stantec

Several research firms have commented on STN. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC upped their price objective on Stantec from C$79.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Stantec from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Stantec from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$86.56.

(Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Stories

