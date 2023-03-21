Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Bought by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,240 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned about 0.07% of Splunk worth $9,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth about $688,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 1.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,174 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Future Fund LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 6.2% during the third quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in shares of Splunk by 665.4% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,960 shares of the software company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of Splunk stock traded up $3.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.49. 1,025,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,776. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.80 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Splunk from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Splunk from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Splunk from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Splunk from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.23.

In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.