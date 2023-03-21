SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.5% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $39.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,741,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.