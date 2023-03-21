SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Cooper Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,687 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,785,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,722,000 after acquiring an additional 48,508 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,792 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,380,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,744,000 after purchasing an additional 92,194 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,102,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,181,000 after purchasing an additional 286,900 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.85. The company had a trading volume of 592,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,816. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.49. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $45.07.

