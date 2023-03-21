Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Spark Networks from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Spark Networks Price Performance

Shares of LOV stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37. Spark Networks has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spark Networks

In other Spark Networks news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,931,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 226,701 shares of company stock worth $171,513 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spark Networks stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728,500 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned 96.61% of Spark Networks worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Spark Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.