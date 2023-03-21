Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Spark Networks from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.
Spark Networks Price Performance
Shares of LOV stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37. Spark Networks has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.85.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spark Networks
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spark Networks stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728,500 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned 96.61% of Spark Networks worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Spark Networks Company Profile
Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spark Networks (LOV)
- First Republic Bank Hits New Low, Dimon Pushes for More Cash
- Mullen Automotive: Investment? No. Compelling Speculation, Yes
- GBTC: The One Place to Buy Bitcoin for 58 Cents on the Dollar
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.