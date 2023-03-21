Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 2.7% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $292,339,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,274,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,874,000 after buying an additional 625,064 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,607,000 after buying an additional 543,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $66,797,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,550,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,181,000 after buying an additional 525,597 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV opened at $134.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.36. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

