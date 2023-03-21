Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SON. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Argus upgraded Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

SON stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.67. 473,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.93. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $67.06. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 6.43%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $30,458.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,717.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $30,458.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,717.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,458 shares of company stock valued at $207,291 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SON. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth about $590,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 144,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in Sonoco Products by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 93,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

