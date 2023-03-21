Societe Generale Lowers RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) to Hold

Societe Generale lowered shares of RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of RTL Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

RTL Group Price Performance

Shares of RGLXY stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. RTL Group has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.02.

RTL Group Company Profile

RTL Group SA engages in the operation of television channels and radio stations. It operates through the following segments: RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, and Others. The RTL Deutschland segment encompasses all of the German TV broadcasting activities. The Groupe M6 segment composes multimedia group which composes television, radio, and digital.

