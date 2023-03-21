SKALE Network (SKL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $172.27 Million

SKALE Network (SKL) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One SKALE Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded down 10% against the US dollar. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $172.27 million and approximately $18.32 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.26 or 0.00364587 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,433.47 or 0.26502068 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00010351 BTC.

SKALE Network Token Profile

SKALE Network’s genesis date was August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,203,852,671 tokens. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork.

SKALE Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users.N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network.SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California.”

