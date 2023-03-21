Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,008,917 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 1,227,160 shares.The stock last traded at $3.46 and had previously closed at $3.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.15 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $620.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.20 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 258.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. 25.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silvercorp Metals

(Get Rating)

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.