Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2023

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVMGet Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,008,917 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 1,227,160 shares.The stock last traded at $3.46 and had previously closed at $3.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.15 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Silvercorp Metals Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $620.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVMGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.20 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvercorp Metals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 258.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. 25.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silvercorp Metals

(Get Rating)

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.