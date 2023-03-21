Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.00.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $73.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.73. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $84.11. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.17. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $736,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,120,954.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $736,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,120,954.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,000. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 732,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,790,000 after buying an additional 462,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 857.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,083,000 after buying an additional 409,355 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at $21,605,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at $17,484,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 453,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,871,000 after buying an additional 225,852 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.