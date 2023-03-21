Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Gap Down to $36.50

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.50, but opened at $34.75. Sigma Lithium shares last traded at $34.48, with a volume of 646,161 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts recently commented on SGML shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$45.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.
Sigma Lithium Stock Down 5.9 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.84.
Sigma Lithium Company Profile
Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
