Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Gap Down to $36.50

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.50, but opened at $34.75. Sigma Lithium shares last traded at $34.48, with a volume of 646,161 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on SGML shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$45.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the first quarter valued at $1,123,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sigma Lithium by 352.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 31,026 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 74,026.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 47,377 shares during the period. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

