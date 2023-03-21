Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Receives $13.73 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.73.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 991.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

SBSW opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92. Sibanye Stillwater has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

About Sibanye Stillwater

(Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

